Ubisoft sees single-digit growth in net bookings for 2021-22

French video games maker Ubisoft said on Tuesday it expects single-digit growth in net bookings this financial year, boosted by both its back-catalogue and new releases.

Ubisoft, whose titles include "Prince of Persia" and "Rainbow Six", posted net bookings for its fiscal year ended March 31 of 2.2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), up 46.1% year-on-year, in line with its target of 2.22-2.28 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8217 euros)

