Ubisoft sees single-digit growth in net bookings for 2021-22

May 11 (Reuters) - French video games maker Ubisoft UBIP.PA said on Tuesday it expects single-digit growth in net bookings this financial year, boosted by both its back-catalogue and new releases.

Ubisoft, whose titles include "Prince of Persia" and "Rainbow Six", posted net bookings for its fiscal year ended March 31 of 2.2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), up 46.1% year-on-year, in line with its target of 2.22-2.28 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8217 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Entringer and Enrico Sciacovelli in Gdansk. Editing by Mark Potter)

((kate.entringer@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 769 66 04))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.