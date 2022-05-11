Ubisoft sees significant top-line growth for 2022-23

May 11 (Reuters) - French video game group Ubisoft UBIP.PA on Wednesday forecast significant top-line growth this financial year, driven by a diverse line-up of premium games.

Ubisoft, whose titles include "Prince of Persia" and "Rainbow Six", also said it expected to post full-year non-IFRS operating income of around 400 million euros ($422.00 million), compared with 407.6 million euros recorded in 2021-2022.

($1 = 0.9479 euros)

