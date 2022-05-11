Ubisoft sees significant top-line growth for 2022-23

Contributors
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Enrico Sciacovelli. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

French video game group Ubisoft on Wednesday forecast significant top-line growth this financial year, driven by a diverse line-up of premium games.

May 11 (Reuters) - French video game group Ubisoft UBIP.PA on Wednesday forecast significant top-line growth this financial year, driven by a diverse line-up of premium games.

Ubisoft, whose titles include "Prince of Persia" and "Rainbow Six", also said it expected to post full-year non-IFRS operating income of around 400 million euros ($422.00 million), compared with 407.6 million euros recorded in 2021-2022.

($1 = 0.9479 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Enrico Sciacovelli. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters