Ubisoft says workforce decreased by over 2,000 over last 24 months

Ubisoft (UBSFY) said that its cost reduction plan, that has the objective of protecting our production and creation capacity while being more selective in our investments and simplifying the organization, is well on track. With the continued tight control on recruitments as well as targeted restructurings, the total number of employees worldwide stood at 18,666 at the end of September 2024, compared to 19,410 at the end of September 2023. This represents a decrease of more than 2,000 over 24 months. The H1 FY2024-25 fixed cost base stood at around EUR770M, down EUR46M and 6% year-onyear. This represents a EUR106M reduction versus H1 FY23 meaning that on an annualized basis, the company has already achieved more than EUR200M savings, including a favorable foreign exchange impact. There remains work ahead of us to support robust cash-flow generation.

