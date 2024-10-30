News & Insights

Stocks

Ubisoft says workforce decreased by over 2,000 over last 24 months

October 30, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Ubisoft (UBSFY) said that its cost reduction plan, that has the objective of protecting our production and creation capacity while being more selective in our investments and simplifying the organization, is well on track. With the continued tight control on recruitments as well as targeted restructurings, the total number of employees worldwide stood at 18,666 at the end of September 2024, compared to 19,410 at the end of September 2023. This represents a decrease of more than 2,000 over 24 months. The H1 FY2024-25 fixed cost base stood at around EUR770M, down EUR46M and 6% year-onyear. This represents a EUR106M reduction versus H1 FY23 meaning that on an annualized basis, the company has already achieved more than EUR200M savings, including a favorable foreign exchange impact. There remains work ahead of us to support robust cash-flow generation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UBSFY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBSFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.