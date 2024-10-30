Ubisoft reports H1 IFRS 15 sales EUR671.9M, down 19.6% y/y

Reports H1 net bookings EUR642.3M, down 21.9% year-over-year. Net bookings for Q2 stood at EUR352.3M, in line with revised guidance. Excluding partnerships, back-catalog was up 12% year-on-year. Strong activity metrics across Console & PC with Playtime and Session Days up 9% and 6% year-on-year, respectively, driven by “Rainbow Six Siege” playtime and session days both up double-digit year-on-year. MAUs stood at 37M, up 3% yearon-year, and included close to 3M new accounts per month. Excluding partnerships, back-catalog net bookings were up 12% year-on-year.
