Ubisoft price target raised to EUR 12 from EUR 10.60 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Ubisoft (UBSFY) to EUR 12 from EUR 10.60 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UBSFY:
- Ubisoft’s Half-Year Earnings Show Resilience Amid Challenges
- Ubisoft says workforce decreased by over 2,000 over last 24 months
- Ubisoft sees Q3 net bookings roughly EUR380M
- Ubisoft backs FY2024-2025 net bookings view roughly EUR1.95B
- Ubisoft reports H1 IFRS 15 sales EUR671.9M, down 19.6% y/y
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.