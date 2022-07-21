Ubisoft posts first-quarter net bookings beat

French video game producer Ubisoft reported on Thursday net bookings slightly above its forecast for the first quarter, citing strong performance from the Assassin's Creed brand and Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft, whose titles include "Prince of Persia" and "The Division", posted a 10% drop in net bookings to 293.3 million euros ($324.63 million) for the three months ended in June, compared with its guidance of around 280 million euros.

The group said it still expects a non-IFRS operating profit of around 400 million euros in 2022-23, below the level in 2021-22.

($1 = 0.9802 euros)

