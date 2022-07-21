Ubisoft posts better-than-expected first-quarter net bookings

By Federica Mileo and Enrico Sciacovelli

July 21 (Reuters) - French video game producer Ubisoft Entertainment SA UBIP.PA reported on Thursday net bookings slightly above its forecast for the first quarter, citing strong performance from the Assassin's Creed brand and Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft, whose titles include "Prince of Persia" and "The Division," posted a 10% drop in net bookings to 293.3 million euros ($324.63 million) for the three months ended in June, compared with its guidance of around 280 million euros.

The group expects net bookings for the second quarter to come in at around 270 million euros and still sees a non-IFRS operating profit of around 400 million euros in 2022-23.

In recent months Ubisoft has been facing delays and waning demand from the sales highs seen earlier in the pandemic. It also faces competition from blockbuster titles and free-to-play games.

The maker of the "Assassin's Creed" blockbuster franchise postponed the release of its "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" to 2023-24.

"We also decided to release in 2023-24 a smaller unannounced premium game, originally slated for 2022-23", said Ubisoft in a statement.

IFRS 15 sales for the first quarter came to 318.2 million euros, down 9.8% compared with 352.8 million euros generated last year.

($1 = 0.9802 euro)

