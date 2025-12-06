Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Depositary Receipt (UBSFY) Price Target Decreased by 26.80% to 5.44

The average one-year price target for Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:UBSFY) has been revised to $5.44 / share. This is a decrease of 26.80% from the prior estimate of $7.43 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.57 to a high of $10.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.22% from the latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSFY is 0.18%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thompson Investment Management holds 246K shares. No change in the last quarter.

THPMX - Thompson MidCap Fund holds 245K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 64K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 38.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSFY by 47.89% over the last quarter.

Byrne Asset Management holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

