Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Depositary Receipt (UBSFY) Price Target Decreased by 22.68% to 3.24

The average one-year price target for Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:UBSFY) has been revised to $3.24 / share. This is a decrease of 22.68% from the prior estimate of $4.19 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.17 to a high of $10.69 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.99% from the latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSFY is 0.02%, an increase of 88.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.65% to 322K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thompson Investment Management holds 321K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares , representing an increase of 23.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSFY by 20.61% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 3,320.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSFY by 98.28% over the last quarter.

Archer Investment holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.