Ubisoft Entertainment (EPA:UBI) Price Target Increased by 5.98% to 33.73

The average one-year price target for Ubisoft Entertainment (EPA:UBI) has been revised to 33.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.98% from the prior estimate of 31.82 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.47% from the latest reported closing price of 26.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubisoft Entertainment. This is a decrease of 99 owner(s) or 43.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBI is 0.38%, an increase of 95.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.04% to 22,314K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,374K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,853K shares, representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 19.06% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,615K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 68.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 216.99% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,828K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 30.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,279K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 10.37% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 1,031K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.