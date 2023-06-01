Ubisoft Entertainment (EPA:UBI) Price Target Decreased by 8.66% to 27.89

The average one-year price target for Ubisoft Entertainment (EPA:UBI) has been revised to 27.89 / share. This is an decrease of 8.66% from the prior estimate of 30.53 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.97 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.12% from the latest reported closing price of 26.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubisoft Entertainment. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBI is 0.17%, a decrease of 18.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.23% to 17,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,853K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares, representing an increase of 33.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 32.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,243K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 36.50% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 833K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing an increase of 48.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 67.82% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 820K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 734K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 12.29% over the last quarter.

