UBISoft Entertainment - ADR (UBSFY) Price Target Increased by 6.93% to 8.63

The average one-year price target for UBISoft Entertainment - ADR (OTC:UBSFY) has been revised to 8.63 / share. This is an increase of 6.93% from the prior estimate of 8.07 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -6.52 to a high of 62.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.95% from the latest reported closing price of 6.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBISoft Entertainment - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSFY is 0.69%, a decrease of 22.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.61% to 706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westerly Capital Management holds 705K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 32.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSFY by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

Archer Investment holds 0K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.