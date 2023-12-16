UBISoft Entertainment - ADR (UBSFY) Price Target Increased by 56.78% to 13.99

The average one-year price target for UBISoft Entertainment - ADR (OTC:UBSFY) has been revised to 13.99 / share. This is an increase of 56.78% from the prior estimate of 8.92 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -2.35 to a high of 37.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 170.09% from the latest reported closing price of 5.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBISoft Entertainment - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSFY is 0.84%, an increase of 20.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 738K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westerly Capital Management holds 735K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSFY by 60.47% over the last quarter.

Byrne Asset Management holds 2K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 46.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSFY by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Archer Investment holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

