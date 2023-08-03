UBISoft Entertainment - ADR (UBSFY) Price Target Decreased by 5.27% to 6.29

The average one-year price target for UBISoft Entertainment - ADR (OTC:UBSFY) has been revised to 6.29 / share. This is an decrease of 5.27% from the prior estimate of 6.64 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -8.59 to a high of 64.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.96% from the latest reported closing price of 6.55 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBISoft Entertainment - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSFY is 0.68%, a decrease of 32.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.43% to 799K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Westerly Capital Management holds 475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 15.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSFY by 1.06% over the last quarter.
MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 275K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Old Mission Capital holds 49K shares.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.