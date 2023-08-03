News & Insights

UBISoft Entertainment - ADR (UBSFY) Price Target Decreased by 5.27% to 6.29

August 03, 2023

The average one-year price target for UBISoft Entertainment - ADR (OTC:UBSFY) has been revised to 6.29 / share. This is an decrease of 5.27% from the prior estimate of 6.64 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -8.59 to a high of 64.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.96% from the latest reported closing price of 6.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBISoft Entertainment - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSFY is 0.68%, a decrease of 32.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.43% to 799K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBSFY / UBISoft Entertainment - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Westerly Capital Management holds 475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 15.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSFY by 1.06% over the last quarter.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 275K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 49K shares.

