Ubisoft cuts full-year guidance as COVID-19 delays two games

Oct 29 (Reuters) - French video game maker Ubisoft UBIP.PA cut its outlook and for the year as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the production of blockbuster games Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine, it said on Thursday.

The maker of gaming franchises Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs forecast net bookings of 2.20 billion to 2.35 billion euros$2.78 billion) and an operating income in the 420 million to 520 million euros range for its 2020-2021 fiscal year.

It previously expected net bookings of 2.35 billion to 2.65 billion euros and an operating income in the 400 million to 600 million euros range.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

