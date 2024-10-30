Ubisoft backs FY2024-2025 net bookings view roughly EUR1.95B

The company also expects break-even non-IFRS operating income and free cash flow for FY2024-2025.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UBSFY:
- Ubisoft reports H1 IFRS 15 sales EUR671.9M, down 19.6% y/y
- Ubisoft quietly releases its first-ever blockchain game, Eurogamer says
- Game On: U.S. video game spending fell 6% y/y in September, says Circana
- U.S. video game spending fell 6% year-over-year in September, says Circana
- Former ‘Prince of Persia’ team moved to work on ‘Rayman,’ Insider-Gaming says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.