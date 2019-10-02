Ubi's top shareholder urges look at merger opportunities

Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published

TURIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italian lender Ubi Banca UBI.MI should assess possible merger opportunities with other mid-sized banks such as MPS BMPS.MI, BPER Banca EMII.MI and Banco BPM BAMI.MI, the bank's top shareholder said on Wednesday.

"Those are all dossiers that a bank like Ubi should examine one by one, even just to rule them out," said Domenico Genta, chairman of Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo, the foundation which holds around 6% of Ubi capital.

Genta added that Ubi had no concrete merger plans for the moment.

