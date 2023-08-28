Ubiquiti's (UI) Q4 Earnings Miss Despite Higher Revenues

Ubiquiti Inc. UI reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the bottom line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line matching the same. The New York-based networking products and solutions providers reported top-line expansion year over year, backed by solid demand trends in the Enterprise Technology vertical.

Net Income

GAAP net income in the quarter was $103.7 million or $1.72 per share compared with $92.5 million or $1.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was primarily attributable to top-line growth.



Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $104.7 million or $1.73 per share, up from $93.3 million or $1.54 per share in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34 cents.



For fiscal 2023, GAAP net income was $407.6 million or $6.74 per share compared with $378.7 million or $6.13 per share in fiscal 2022. Net income on a non-GAAP basis for fiscal 2023 was $411.2 million or $6.80 per share compared with $380.4 million or $6.16 per share in fiscal 2022.

Revenues

Quarterly net sales rose to $491.1 million, up 10.8% from $443.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Healthy demand trends in the Enterprise Technology vertical supported the top-line growth during the quarter. However, declining trends in the Service Provider Technology segment partially reversed this trend. The top line matched the consensus estimate of $491 million.



In fiscal 2023, the company reported net sales of $1,940.5 million compared with $1,691.7 million in fiscal 2022.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, revenues from Enterprise Technology totaled $404.1 million, up from $344.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line fell short of our estimate of $407.4 million. Enterprise Technology accounted for 82.3% of the company’s revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Service Provider Technology contributed $87 million in revenues, down from $98.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Net sales surpassed our revenue estimate of $86.1 million.



Region-wise, revenues from North America stood at $238.3 million, up from $211.1 million a year ago, and contributed to 48.5% in total revenues. Net sales from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa aggregated $190.9 million, up from $176.5 million. Asia Pacific revenues decreased marginally to $32.3 million from $32.8 million in the year-earlier quarter. Revenues from South America increased to $29.5 million from $22.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

During the fiscal fourth quarter, gross profit rose to $203.3 million from $169.6 million in the year-ago quarter, with respective margins of 41.4% and 38.3%. The improvement was primarily driven by lower component and shipping expenses. However, changes in product mix partially reversed this positive trend. Operating income was $143.9 million, up from $112.6 million in the prior year.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In fiscal 2023, Ubiquiti utilized $145.4 million of cash in operating activities against a cash flow of $370.3 million in fiscal 2022. The sharp decline was primarily due to an increase in inventory, higher vendor deposits and accounts receivable.



As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had $114.8 million in cash and cash equivalents with $1.04 billion of long-term debt compared with the respective figures of $136.2 million and $762.6 million a year ago.

Ubiquiti currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



