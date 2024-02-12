Ubiquiti's (UI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Ubiquiti Inc. UI reported soft second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with both the bottom and top line falling short of the respective Zack Consensus Estimate. The New York-based networking products and solutions providers reported a top-line contraction year over year, owing to demand softness in both Enterprise Technology and Service Provider verticals.

Net Income

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter was $82.1 million or $1.36 per share compared with $112.2 million or $1.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. The downturn was primarily induced by a year-over-year decline in net sales.



Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $83.3 million or $1.38 per share, down from $113 million or $1.87 per share in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95.

Revenues

Net sales in the quarter declined to $465 million from $493.6 million in the prior year quarter. Sales decline, owing to weak demand trends in several regions, impeded revenue growth. The top line missed the consensus estimate by $24 million.



Enterprise Technology generated $391.5 million in revenues, down 6% from $417.4 million in the prior year quarter. The top line fell short of our estimate of $403.6 million. Declining demand trends in Asia Pacific and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) hindered revenue growth from this segment.



Service Provider Technology registered $73.5 million in revenues, down from $76.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Net sales fell short of our revenue estimate of $84.4 million.



Region-wise, revenues from North America stood at $225.9 million compared with $227.5 million in the year ago quarter. Net sales from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa aggregated $173 million, down from $195.1 million. Asia Pacific revenues decreased 24% year over year to $33.3 million from $43.9 million in the year-earlier quarter. Revenues from South America were $32.9 million, up 21% year over year.

Other Details

During the December quarter, gross profit was $177.6 million compared with $197.6 million in the year-ago quarter, with respective margins of 38.2% and 40%. The research and development expenses increased 9% year over year to $36.9 million due to higher employee-related expenses and prototype-related expenses. Operating income was $121.1 million, down from $145.2 million in the prior year.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the six months ended Dec 31, Ubiquiti generated $146.3 million of cash in operating activities compared to a cash flow of $2.3 million in the previous-year period. As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had $97.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $958.1 million of long-term debt.

