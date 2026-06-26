Ubiquiti's Q3 Revenue Surge: Can the Growth Momentum Continue?

Ubiquiti, Inc. UI delivered impressive results in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with revenues rising to $788.2 million from $664.2 million a year ago. The 18.7% year over year surge was driven by robust demand across its Enterprise Technology portfolio, while profitability also improved.



The Enterprise Technology segment generated $717.9 million in revenues, up from $585.7 million in the prior-year quarter, up 22.6% year over year. The company is benefiting from rising enterprise networking demand, increasing adoption of IoT-connected devices and continued deployment of unified IT infrastructure solutions. The North America region, which is Ubiquiti’s largest market, generated $410.2 million in revenues, up 27% year over year. Europe, the Middle East and Africa continued to post steady growth. Despite a lower market share, the company has witnessed improved traction in the Asia Pacific and South America regions.



The company continues to enhance the UniFi ecosystem and broaden its networking and unified IT management offerings. Management believes investments in product innovation, inventory management and operations will help maintain its competitive position while supporting higher-value product sales and long-term market expansion. Per our estimate, the company is set to report $2.83 billion in revenues from this segment in 2026, indicating a growth of 26% year over year.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Ubiquiti faces competition from Cisco Systems CSCO and Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE. Cisco enables enterprises and service providers to deliver highly secure connectivity from workplaces to data centers worldwide. During the recent quarter, the company’s total revenues increased 12% year over year, while networking revenues rose 25% year over year. Accelerating demand for Cisco’s switching and routing portfolio is driving this growth.



HPE reported revenue growth of 40.4% year over year. The Networking segment generated $2.7 billion in revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up 148.2% year over year. Management highlighted record campus and branch orders, with nearly 20% normalized growth in enterprise data center switching orders and nearly 30% normalized growth in routing orders. HPE also launched new autonomous, agentic AI operations capabilities and raised its cumulative Networks for AI order target to at least $2 billion by the end of fiscal 2026, reflecting confidence in AI-driven demand for high-performance networking.

UI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ubiquiti has gained 36.7% in the past year compared with the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 42.5%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 34.57 forward earnings, higher than 31.44 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for UI for 2026 have improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ubiquiti carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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