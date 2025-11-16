Ubiquiti (UI) Price Target Increased by 15.31% to 599.25

The average one-year price target for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) has been revised to $599.25 / share. This is an increase of 15.31% from the prior estimate of $519.69 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $459.55 to a high of $756.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.28% from the latest reported closing price of $558.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubiquiti. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 8.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UI is 0.18%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.77% to 3,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 242K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 70.05% over the last quarter.

SW Investment Management holds 175K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing a decrease of 42.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 164K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 32.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 111.08% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 147K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing a decrease of 42.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 76.04% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 106K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 28.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 128.11% over the last quarter.

