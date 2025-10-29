Ubiquiti (UI) Price Target Increased by 13.35% to 519.69

The average one-year price target for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) has been revised to $519.69 / share. This is an increase of 13.35% from the prior estimate of $458.49 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $301.99 to a high of $756.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.82% from the latest reported closing price of $762.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubiquiti. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 9.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UI is 0.17%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.49% to 3,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SW Investment Management holds 250K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 227K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 28.01% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 210K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 111K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 19.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 43.37% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 106K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 28.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 128.11% over the last quarter.

