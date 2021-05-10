Ubiquiti (UI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Ubiquiti Inc. UI reported modest third-quarter fiscal 2021 results with year-over-year growth in earnings and revenues. However, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate despite top-line growth. Nevertheless, the New York-based network technology company’s share price moved up 5.3% on May 7 post earnings release, closing the trading session at $280.39.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income in the March quarter improved to $146.1 million or $2.32 per share from $103.7 million or $1.60 per share in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher revenues.



Excluding non-recurring items, non-GAAP net income came in at $144.8 million or $2.30 per share compared with $104.3 million or $1.61 per share in the year-ago quarter. Despite year-over-year improvement, non-GAAP earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29 cents.

Revenues

Quarterly revenues increased 38.5% year over year to $467.2 million, primarily driven by a rise in direct sales through the company’s webstores and improved performance across all regions. Despite supply chain headwinds due to the pandemic, the company recorded healthy order trends, which translated into higher revenues.



Revenues from Service Provider Technology segment increased to $152.4 million from $106.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Enterprise Technology revenues were $314.9 million, up from $231 million. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $418 million.



Region wise, revenues from North America were $209.5 million compared with $133.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenues from Europe, Middle East and Africa were $189.6 million, up from $159.4 million. Revenues from Asia Pacific were $36.1 million compared with $26.2 million a year ago, while that from South America totaled $32 million, up from $17.8 million.

Other Details

Gross profit increased to $222.7 million from $159.6 million in the year-ago quarter, led by higher revenues. Gross margin improved to 47.7% from 47.3%, driven by favorable changes in product mix. This was, however, partly offset by higher shipping costs.



Total operating expenses increased to $43.7 million from $32.3 million in the prior-year quarter. This was due to higher research and development as well as sales, general and administrative expenses. Operating income came in at $179 million compared with $127.4 million a year ago.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, Ubiquiti generated $447.8 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $335.3 million in the prior-year period. As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had $262.8 million in cash and cash equivalents with $548.1 million of long-term debt. The company extended its $700 million revolving credit facility and secured a new $500 million secured term loan facility to increase its liquidity.

