Ubiquiti (UI) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Ubiquiti said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $285.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.78%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 1.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=211).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.75% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ubiquiti is $304.64. The forecasts range from a low of $223.21 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.75% from its latest reported closing price of $285.39.

The projected annual revenue for Ubiquiti is $1,930MM, an increase of 7.65%. The projected annual EPS is $6.94, an increase of 20.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubiquiti. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UI is 0.2323%, an increase of 9.1380%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.91% to 2,487K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 379,182 shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424,882 shares, representing a decrease of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 26.13% over the last quarter.

SW Investment Management holds 111,000 shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,500 shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UI by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Anchor Capital Advisors holds 95,923 shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,001 shares, representing a decrease of 59.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 61,578 shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,155 shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 46.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 56,209 shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,066 shares, representing a decrease of 28.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Ubiquiti Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ubiquiti Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale - aggregate shipments over 101 million devices play a key role in creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Ubiquiti's professional networking products are powered by its UNMS and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.

