Markets
UI

Ubiquiti Q4 Profit Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.54, a 37.7% decrease from prior year period. The company said it continued to experience a disruption in supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global shortage of available components.

GAAP net income was $92.5 million, a decrease by 40.1% from last year. GAAP earnings per share was $1.53, a 37.8% decrease. Revenues were $443.1 million, a decrease from prior year period by 7.3%.

Looking forward, the company expects results to be negatively impacted until the ongoing supply chain and logistics issues caused by the global component supply shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic are resolved.

The Board declared a $0.60 per share cash dividend payable on September 13, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular