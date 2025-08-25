Ubiquiti Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Top Line Surges Y/Y

Ubiquiti, Inc. UI reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with both bottom and top lines surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. The New York-based networking products and solutions provider reported revenue growth year over year, owing to healthy traction in the Enterprise Technology segment. Healthy demand in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions is a major tailwind. Solid growth in cash flow is a positive.

UI’s Net Income

Net income, on a GAAP basis, in the quarter was $266.7 million or $4.41 per share compared with $103.8 million or $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. Despite higher operating expenses, solid top-line growth boosted the net income.



Non-GAAP net income in the quarter was $214.4 million or $3.54 per share compared with $105.1 million or $1.74 in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $1.6.



In 2025, net income increased to $711.9 million or $11.76 per share compared to a net income of $349.9 million or $5.79 per share in 2024. Non-GAAP net income increased to $663.7 million or $10.96 per share from $354.8 million or $5.87 per share in 2024.

Ubiquiti Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ubiquiti Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote

UI’s Revenues

Net sales in the quarter increased to $759.2 million from $507.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The healthy demand in the Enterprise Technology segment supported the top line. The metric beat the consensus estimate by $144 million.



For fiscal 2025, the company reported revenues of $2.57 billion, up from $1.92 billion in 2024.



Enterprise Technology generated $680.1 million in revenues, up from $431.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line surpassed our estimate of $519 million. Strong demand trends in all regions except South America drove net sales in this segment.



Service Provider Technology registered $79 million in revenues, up from $75.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase in revenues is primarily attributed to strength in North Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions. Net sales beat our revenue estimate of $75.9 million.

Region-wise, revenues from North America were $379.9 million compared with $253.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Net sales from EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) aggregated $303.8 million, up from $194.1 million. Asia Pacific revenues increased to $47.3 million from $32.1 million in the year-earlier quarter. Revenues from South America were $28.1 million, up from $27.9 million a year ago.

Other Details for UI

During the June quarter, gross profit was $342.7 million compared with $204.1 million in the year-ago quarter, with respective margins of 45.1% and 40.2%. Favorable product mix, lower excess and obsolete inventory charges drove the gross margin. Higher tariffs partially reversed this positive trend.



The research and development expenses increased to $47.5 million from $44 million due to higher employee-related expenses, partially offset by lower prototype-related expenses. Operating income was $261.4 million, up from $138.3 million in the prior year.

UI’s Cash Flow & Liquidity

In 2025, Ubiquiti generated $640 million of cash in operating activities compared with $541.5 million in the prior-year quarter. As of June 30, 2025, the company had $149.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $26 million of other long-term liabilities.

UI’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Ubiquiti currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Jabil, Inc. JBL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.44%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Jabil’s focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst. The company’s target of “no product or product family should be greater than 5% operating income or cash flows in any fiscal year” is commendable. This initiative should position Jabil well on the growth trajectory.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 54.27% in the trailing four quarters.



InterDigital’s global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate different markets are impressive. It is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets. Apart from its strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its offerings is likely to drive considerable value, considering the massive size of the market it licenses



Celestica, Inc. CLS currently sports a Zacks Rank 1. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.71% in the trailing four quarters.



The growing proliferation of AI-based applications and generative AI tools across industries presents a solid growth opportunity for Celestica. AI investments are driving demand for Celestica’s enterprise-level data communications and information processing infrastructure products, such as routers, switches, data center interconnects, edge solutions, and servers and storage-related products.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.