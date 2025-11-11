Ubiquiti Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Top Line Surges Y/Y

Ubiquiti, Inc. UI reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both bottom and top lines surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The New York-based networking products and solutions provider reported revenue growth year over year, owing to healthy traction in the Enterprise Technology segment. Healthy demand in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions is a major tailwind.

UI’s Net Income

Net income, on a GAAP basis, in the quarter was $207.9 million or $3.43 per share compared with $128 million or $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. Despite higher operating expenses, solid top-line growth boosted the net income.



Non-GAAP net income in the quarter was $209.3 million or $3.46 per share compared with $129.3 million or $2.14 in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 98 cents.

Ubiquiti Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ubiquiti Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote

UI’s Revenues

Net sales in the quarter increased to $733.8 million from $550.3 million in the prior-year quarter. The healthy demand in the Enterprise Technology segment supported the top line. The metric beat the consensus estimate by $51 million.



Enterprise Technology generated $657.1 million in revenues, up from $470.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line surpassed our estimate of $582.4 million. Strong demand trends in all regions drove net sales in this segment.



Service Provider Technology registered $76.6 million in revenues, down from $80.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline in revenues is primarily attributed to weakness in the South America, Asia Pacific and North America regions. Net sales missed our revenue estimate of $80.4 million.



Region-wise, revenues from North America were $382.8 million compared with $271.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Net sales from EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) aggregated $263.1 million, up from $204.9 million. Asia Pacific revenues increased to $53.1 million from $40.9 million in the year-earlier quarter. Revenues from South America were $34.7 million, up from $33.3 million a year ago.

Other Details for UI

During the September quarter, gross profit was $337.4 million compared with $231.6 million in the year-ago quarter, with respective margins of 46% and 42.1%. Favorable product mix, lower shipping costs, indirect operating expenses, and excess and obsolete inventory charges. Higher tariffs partially reversed this positive trend.



The research and development expenses increased to $48.5 million from $38 million due to higher employee-related expenses, higher prototype-related expenses and software costs. Operating income was $261.7 million, up from $169.2 million in the prior year.

UI’s Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Ubiquiti generated $198.5 million of cash in operating activities compared with $233.7 million in the prior-year quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had $177.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $29 million of other long-term liabilities.

UI's Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

