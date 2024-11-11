Ubiquiti price target raised to $236 from $104 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Ubiquiti (UI) to $236 from $104 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s results came in higher than expected across the board with sales considerably above estimates on both Service Provider and Enterprise Technology, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Ubiquiti posted margin outperformance due to favorable product mix and lower tariffs.

