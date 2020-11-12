Dividends
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $270.05, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UI was $270.05, representing a -0.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $271.32 and a 145.48% increase over the 52 week low of $110.01.

UI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). UI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.83. Zacks Investment Research reports UI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.16%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have UI as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)
  • SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)
  • Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)
  • Principal Quality ETF (PSET)
  • Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSET with an increase of 26.62% over the last 100 days. IGN has the highest percent weighting of UI at 4.87%.

