Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $271.64, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UI was $271.64, representing a -32.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $401.81 and a 80.19% increase over the 52 week low of $150.75.

UI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) and Nokia Corporation (NOK). UI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.77. Zacks Investment Research reports UI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 72.76%, compared to an industry average of 30.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UI as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSMD with an increase of 5.83% over the last 100 days. JSML has the highest percent weighting of UI at 2.68%.

