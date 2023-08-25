Ubiquiti Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $103.7 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $92.5 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ubiquiti Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $104.7 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $491.1 million from $443.1 million last year.

Ubiquiti Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

