Ubiquiti Inc. Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $87.8 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $93.2 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ubiquiti Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88.9 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $463.1 million from $498.1 million last year.

Ubiquiti Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

