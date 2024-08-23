Ubiquiti Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) reported earnings for fourth quarter of $103.80 million

The company's earnings came in at $103.80 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $103.68 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ubiquiti Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $105.05 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $507.46 million from $491.09 million last year.

Ubiquiti Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $103.80 Mln. vs. $103.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.72 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $507.46 Mln vs. $491.09 Mln last year.

