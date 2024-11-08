Ubiquiti Inc. Announces Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $127.99 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $87.75 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ubiquiti Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.27 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $550.34 million from $463.08 million last year.

Ubiquiti Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $127.99 Mln. vs. $87.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.12 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $550.34 Mln vs. $463.08 Mln last year.

