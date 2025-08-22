Ubiquiti Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $266.70 million, or $4.41 per share. This compares with $103.80 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ubiquiti Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $214.44 million or $3.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.6% to $759.15 million from $507.46 million last year.

Ubiquiti Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

