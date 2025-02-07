UBIQUITI Earnings Results: $UI Reports Quarterly Earnings

UBIQUITI ($UI) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $2.28 per share, beating estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $599,880,000, beating estimates of $526,002,460 by $73,877,540.
UBIQUITI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of UBIQUITI stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 75,588 shares (-54.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,089,924
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 60,902 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,503,191
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 46,470 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,424,787
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 45,740 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,141,472
- ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT added 40,104 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,891,858
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 31,584 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,002,804
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 30,118 shares (+95.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,997,067
