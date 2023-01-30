Ubiquiti Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UI

In trading on Monday, shares of Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $286.07, changing hands as low as $285.13 per share. Ubiquiti Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UI's low point in its 52 week range is $218.145 per share, with $350.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $285.35.

