Ubicom Holdings Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Results

November 07, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Ubicom Holdings. Inc. (JP:3937) has released an update.

Ubicom Holdings, Inc., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported a solid financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 7.1% and a significant rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 47.5%. The company also projects continued growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, forecasting a 12.7% increase in net sales and a 90.1% rise in profit attributable to owners. This robust performance and optimistic outlook highlight Ubicom Holdings’ strong market position and growth potential.

