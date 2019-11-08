US Markets

UBI Q3 net profits hit by higher loan loss charges

Andrea Mandala Reuters
UBI Banca reported third quarter net profits on Friday that came in below analysts' forecast due to a drop in interest income and higher bad loan provisions.

Italy's fifth-biggest bank posted a net profit of 60.1 million euros ($66.30 million) for the three months through September compared with an analyst consensus distributed by the bank of 65 million euros.

Net interest income - a measure of how much money a bank makes from its core retail business - was down 5.7% from a year earlier amid lower rates.

Revenues were up to 5.9 at 860.4 million euros, compared with a consensus forecast of 865 million euros, helped by higher fees.

The bank, which said it had cut holdings of non-performing assets substantially, said was it studying a sale of an 800 million-euro portfolio of non-performing residential mortgages backed by the GACS state guarantee scheme.

As a conseguence of this deal - which is expected to be completed by the end of the year - Ubi's gross non-performing exposure ratio would come down to around 8% from 9.34% at the end of September, it said.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by James Mackenzie)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129436;))

