UBI expected to extend insurance partnership with Cattolica as M&A looms -sources

Italy's UBI is set to extend an insurance partnership with Cattolica for a limited time, sources familiar with the matter said, delaying longer-term decisions while it waits to see how consolidation among mid-sized banks plays out.
