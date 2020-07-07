US

UBI crosses swords again with Intesa on value of takeover bid

Contributors
Valentina Za Reuters
Andrea Mandala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

UBI Banca on Tuesday reiterated its assessment that a takeover offer by rival Intesa Sanpaolo does not adequately reward its shareholders, amid an escalating war of words with Italy's second-biggest bank.

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - UBI Banca UBI.MI on Tuesday reiterated its assessment that a takeover offer by rival Intesa Sanpaolo does not adequately reward its shareholders, amid an escalating war of words with Italy's second-biggest bank.

Intesa formally launched its 3.5 billion euro ($4 billion) all-paper bid on Monday just days after UBI Banca told its shareholders on Friday the offer was not generous enough.

Intesa has criticised UBI's stance and warned that shareholders who reject the bid will hold onto UBI shares that no longer include the premium currently priced in by markets.

($1 = 0.8867 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; editing by James Mackenzie)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

US

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters