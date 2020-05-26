UBI Banca starts proceedings to prove MAC clause applies on Intesa bid

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Italy's UBI Banca UBI.MI said on Tuesday its board had started legal action to prove that a 'material adverse change' (MAC) clause applies in relation to a takeover offer by Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI.

UBI said the triggering of the MAC clause due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant the passivity rule that prevents UBI from actively mounting a defence against Intesa's offer no longer applied.

UBI said in a statement it intended to seek judicial protection of its interests.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)

