Uber's Strategy Shift: Is UBER Stock a Buy Now?

Yesterday, Uber (UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent an e-mail to employees that became public where he outlined plans to reduce hiring and cut costs in an attempt to reach profitability in terms of free cash flow rather than just EBITDA. That may seem like a minor shift to some, but it is actually a fundamental change in outlook. It means taking all costs into account and striving for actual, rather than paper, profitability and suggests a move away from the “growth at any cost” mentality that has driven Uber to this point.

On something as well-publicized and controversial as this, I usually have an opinion on whether it's a good move or not from an investing perspective, but this time, I can see the merit to both sides of the argument.

The Bear Case

Those that see this as a negative would, first and foremost, point to the market reaction to the leaked email. UBER opened yesterday around 3% lower than Friday’s close, then fell dramatically from there to post an 11.5% loss on the day. Even on a big down day for stocks in general, that was a big drop, so clearly traders weren’t impressed.

To the bear, that is completely understandable. After all, this a sign that the CEO has given up on growth and is admitting defeat, right? That is never a good thing, but for a company whose identity has been so firmly rooted in growth, it is a disaster. Even the name of the company tells you that they want to be everywhere, so cutting back signals such a fundamental shift in philosophy that it is hard to know what, if anything, Uber now stands for.

Khosrowshahi said in the email that his move is a result of meetings with investors and is in response to a “seismic shift” in their attitudes, something that, in itself, can be seen as a bad thing if you are so inclined. Companies should be run based on a long-term vision, not the inevitably volatile mood swings of investors focused only on next quarter’s EPS. Attempting to change a company’s vision and identity to appease those investors screams weakness rather than decisiveness.

Most of all, though, the bear case rests on the belief that if companies aren’t growing and moving forward, they are actually moving backwards. For all the grand language, this email amounts to the CEO throwing his hands up and giving up. They have tried to grow, it says, but have failed to do so without piling on massive costs. It can be seen as an admission of defeat, and the stock will drop a lot further as it adjusts to the new, lower expectations for the company.

Or...

The Bull Case

What Khosrowshahi is doing here is exactly what CEOs should do but often don't. A public company is owned by its shareholders, not the CEO, and their wishes should always be paramount. If they want a shift to profitability rather than growth, executives are duty bound to make that change.

That's not a bad thing in this environment. Many believe that as the Fed tightens in response to inflation, the economy is about to slide into recession and if there is reason to believe that, cutting back now to prepare for hard times ahead is the best thing any company can do. It shows foresight and is the prudent course to take. There is such a thing as cutting back in order to grow back stronger, and this may end up being a case in point.

The knock on Uber for some time has been that they have failed to perform the basic duty of a corporation, which is to make money. With Q1 revenue of $6.9 billion, now is a good time to turn the profit tap on. Far from killing growth, cost reductions and profitability enable stronger, sustainable growth in the future. It is clearly ridiculous that the stock is being punished by Wall Street for doing what Wall Street has been urging the company to do for some time, and a bounce back is inevitable.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, which of these arguments you find most convincing probably comes down to your personal proclivities. Pessimists will favor the former, optimists the latter. If forced to choose, I would probably come down on the bull side of the debate, based on the fact that responsible management and attention to costs is never a bad thing. However, there could be a lot further to drop from here so, from a trading perspective, I wouldn’t be a buyer of UBER right now. Fortunately, though, traders and investors aren’t forced to trade one stock or another; there are plenty of options. So, the best course of action after seeing the email seems to be to simply leave UBER alone, as unsatisfying a conclusion as that might be for a pundit to come to.

