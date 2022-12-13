US Markets
Uber's Spanish food delivery platform agrees in court to pay severance to 4,400 riders

December 13, 2022 — 09:07 am EST

Written by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Uber's Spanish food delivery platform has agreed in court to pay severance to 4,400 riders it had fired, local union UGT said on Tuesday.

Portier Eats Spain acknowledged the delivery riders were actually employed and will pay to each of them the equivalent to 45 days' salary per year they worked for the company, the union said in a statement.

"This agreement with worker unions in Spain aims at compensating couriers who were not able to access our app following the introduction of the Rider Law in 2021," an Uber spokesperson told Reuters.

"We have since then launched a new model in full compliance with the new local regulatory framework and remain open to dialogue," he added.

