Is Uber's Robotaxi Deal With Amazon's Zoox a Growth Catalyst?

Uber Technologies UBER entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon’s AMZN Zoox to deploy its purpose-built robotaxis on the former’s platform. The collaboration marks a notable step in expanding the availability of autonomous ride-hailing services through an established mobility network.

The companies indicated that the service is expected to launch in Las Vegas during the summer, with an expansion to Los Angeles planned by mid-2027. Under the agreement, robotaxis of Amazon’s independent subsidiary will be accessible through the Uber app, allowing riders to be matched with a Zoox autonomous vehicle for eligible trips. Zoox will simultaneously continue offering rides through its own application in both Las Vegas and Los Angeles, meaning the vehicles will operate across both platforms.

The Amazon unit’s robotaxis differ from many other autonomous vehicles currently in development because they are not modified versions of traditional passenger cars. Instead, the vehicles are purpose-built specifically for ride-hailing services and designed to enhance rider comfort and social interaction. The partnership also represents the first time Zoox has agreed to integrate its robotaxi service with a third-party mobility platform.

Zoox chief executive officer Aicha Evans indicated that the company viewed Uber as a partner that shares a broader vision of transforming mobility through autonomous technology. Uber chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi highlighted that the Zoox robotaxi was designed from the ground up as a dedicated autonomous vehicle and described the technology and safety focus of it as key factors in the partnership.

From a strategic perspective, the partnership strengthens Uber’s long-term ambitions in autonomous vehicles. Rather than building its own autonomous fleet entirely in-house, Uber has increasingly pursued a platform strategy, integrating AV developers into the global ride-hailing marketplace. By partnering with Zoox, Uber gains early access to differentiated robotaxi technology without bearing the full cost of vehicle development.

The deal also allows Uber to scale autonomous mobility more quickly by leveraging its large rider base and operational network. As more AV partners integrate into the ecosystem, the company can position itself as a central distribution platform for autonomous rides, potentially improving margins over time by reducing reliance on human drivers while strengthening footprint in the future mobility market.

Uber’s AV ambitions are gaining real-world traction through scalable, cross-market deployments. While macro risks and regulatory scrutiny remain, Uber’s ability to scale both core businesses (mobility and delivery) and emerging automation initiatives positions it well for long-term growth. Uber is focused on unlocking growth in suburban and low-density markets.

We remind investors that in December 2025, Uber teamed up with the Chinese company, WeRide WRD, to launch robotaxi passenger rides in Dubai on its app. The companies partnered with the country’s Roads and Transport Authority to launch the Dubai robotaxi service. Following the launch, WeRide robotaxis are accessible through the Uber app in areas like Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, two of Dubai’s most popular tourist districts near public beaches. Uber and WeRide’s robotaxi launch in Dubai came soon after the launch in another UAE city, Abu Dhabi.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have declined in double digits over the past six months. Courtesy of the downbeat performance, UBER’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet-Services industry over the same time frame.

6- Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 2.51X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 and 2027 has remained stable in the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WeRide Inc. (WRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.