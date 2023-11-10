UBER's Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Uber Technologies UBER reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of 10 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. In third-quarter 2022, Uber reported a loss of 61 cents per share. Total revenues of $9,292 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,466.4 million. The top line jumped 11.4% year over year.

In the reported quarter, the majority (54.5%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 33% year over year to $5,071 million. Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 6% year over year to $2,935 million. Freight revenues fell to $1,286 million, down 27% from the year-ago period, due to lower revenue per load and volume and the challenging freight market cycle.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter surged more than 100% to $1,092 million.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Gross bookings from Mobility improved 31% to $17,903 million. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 18% to $16,094 million. Gross bookings from Freight was $1,284 million in the third quarter, down 27% from the year-ago quarter. Total gross bookings ascended 21% to $35,281 million.

Uber exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4,448 million compared with $4,995 million at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt, net of the current portion at the end of the reported quarter, was $9,252 million compared with $9,255 million at the second-quarter end.

Operating cash flow came in at $966 million compared with $432 million in the year-ago quarter. The free cash flow was $905 million.

Q4 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Uber expects gross bookings of $36.5 billion-$37.5 billion. The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $1.18 billion and $1.24 billion.

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Let’s take a look at the third-quarter performances of other companies from the same industry.

Lyft LYFT reported third-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 27 cents from non-recurring items) of 24 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. In the year-ago period, it reported earnings of 11 cents.

Total revenues of $1,157.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,142.3 million. The top line rose 9.8% year over year, reflecting growth in the rideshare market. Active riders increased 10% year over year in the reported quarter to 22.4 million. The figure was, however, below our estimate of 24.4 million.

Etsy ETSY reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of 64 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.61%. The bottom line reflects a year-over-year increase of 10.3%.

Revenues advanced 7% year over year to $636.3 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.04%. ETSY’s top-line growth was driven by accelerating services revenues.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.