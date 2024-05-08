UBER's Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Uber Technologies UBER reported a loss of 32 cents per share in the first quarter of 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 21 cents. In the year-ago quarter, UBER incurred a loss of 8 cents.

Total revenues of $10,131 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,076 million. The top line jumped 15% year over year.

In the reported quarter, the majority (55.6%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 30% year over year to $5,633 million. Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 4% year over year to $3,214 million. Freight revenues fell to $1,284 million, down 8% from the year-ago period, due to lower revenue per load and volume and the challenging freight market cycle.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter surged 82% to $1,382 million.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Gross bookings from Mobility improved 25% to $18,670 million. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 18% to $17,699 million. Gross bookings from Freight came in at $1,282 million in the first quarter, down 8% from the year-ago quarter. Total gross bookings ascended 20% to $37,651 million.

Uber exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5,019 million compared with $4,680 million at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt, net of the current portion at the end of the reported quarter, was $9,457 million compared with $9,459 million at the prior-quarter end.

Operating cash flow came in at $1,416 million in the reported quarter. The free cash flow was $1,359 million.

Q2 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, Uber expects gross bookings in the range of $38.75 billion-$40.25 billion. The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $$1.45 billion and $1.53 billion, which reflects year-over-year growth of 58-67%.

UBER currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Let’s take a look at the first-quarter performances of other companies from the same industry.

Lyft Inc. ( LYFT )reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of 15 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents and improved year over year. Revenues of $1,277.2 million also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,170.1 million and improved year over year.

Alphabet’s ( GOOGL ) first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.89 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. The figure rose 61.5% year over year. Revenues of $80.54 billion increased 15% year over year (16% at constant currency).

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.