UBER's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Mark

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER incurred a loss (excluding 36 cents from non-recurring items) of 42 cents per share in the first quarter of 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 56 cents. Moreover, the amount of loss narrowed year over year.



Total revenues of $2,903 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,246.7 million and also declined year over year due to coronavirus-led weakness in the ride-hailing segment. The top line and ride-hailing revenues were hurt by a $600-million accrual related to historical claims settlement for its U.K. drivers following their reclassification.



Following an organizational change in the third quarter of 2019, Uber, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), started reporting through five segments, namely, Mobility (formerly Rides), Delivery (formerly Eats), Freight, Advanced Technologies Group (“ATG”) and Other Technology Programs, and All Other (formerly Other Bets). The company sold its ATG division in January 2021.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

In the first quarter, majority (approximately 60%) of the company’s revenues came from Delivery. Revenues from this segment, which is experiencing a boom with online order volumes from homebound customers surging, skyrocketed more than 200% year over year to $1,741 million. Revenues from the Mobility segment dropped 65% year over year to $853 million. Meanwhile, Freight revenues climbed 51% to $301 million. Rest of the revenues came from All Other sources.



Total revenues declined 11% year over year to $1,849 million in the United States and Canada. While revenues fell 37% to $302 million in Latin America, it soared more than 100% to $527 million in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the same plunged 52% to $225 million in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Monthly active platform consumers declined 5% to 98 million.



Gross bookings from Mobility declined 38% to $6,773 million. Meanwhile, gross bookings from Delivery augmented more than 100% to $12,461 million. Gross bookings from Freight also climbed 52% to $302 million. Total gross bookings ascended 24% to $19,536 million.



Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) increased year over year due to increase in payments for delivery people and freight carriers, as well as higher incentives in some markets. Total costs and expenses dipped 1.9% year over year to $4,427 million with sales and marketing expenses falling 24.6% and research and development expenses decreasing 20.1%. On another positive note, adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed by 41% year over year to $359 million in the reported quarter.



Uber exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4,836 million compared with $5,647 million at the end of 2020. Long-term debt, net of current portion at the end of the quarter, was $7,801 million compared with $7,560 million at December 2020-end.



The company continues to be hopeful about its ability to achieve adjusted EBITDA profits in the second half of 2021.

Performance of Other Computer & Technology Stocks

Within the broader Computer and Technology sector, AMETEK, Inc. AME, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Carrier Global Corporation CARR recently reported earnings numbers.



AMETEK’s first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. Net sales of $1.22 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



T-Mobile, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. Total revenues of $19.76 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.85%.



Carrier Global, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.3%. Net sales of $4.70 billion beat the consensus mark by 6.9%.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AMETEK, Inc. (AME): Free Stock Analysis Report



TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.