World Markets
UBER

Uber's Mideast business Careem looking to fill over 200 jobs, LinkedIn post says

Contributor
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Uber's Middle East business Careem said on Monday it was looking to fill more than 200 roles in the company, according to a LinkedIn post by the company.

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Uber's UBER.N Middle East business Careem said on Monday it was looking to fill more than 200 roles in the company, according to a LinkedIn post by the company.

Careem said it was looking to fill jobs that spanned across the ride-hailing firm, "from engineers to data analysts, operations managers to platform designers, and everything in between."

Bought by Uber Technologies Inc in 2019 for $3.1 billion, Careem has been working on a further roll out of its Super App, which offers services outside its core ride-hailing business such as food delivery, digital payments and courier services.

Uber's 2019 acquisition of Careem gave the U.S. company market dominance across the Middle East and Pakistan, before Uber's initial public offering in the same year that raised $8.1 billion from investors and valued the company at $82.4 billion.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Retail Trading Trends And Opportunities In Latin America

Jan 27, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular