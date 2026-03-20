Is Uber's Mega Deal With Rivian a Game-Changer in the Robotaxi Space?

Uber Technologies’ UBER aggressive push into robotaxis is not just a buzzword, but may act as a significant growth catalyst. In its latest move on robotaxis, San Francisco-based Uber has decided to invest over a billion dollars in Rivian Automotive RIVN.

The collaboration is aimed at advancing the companies’ autonomous vehicle initiatives, with plans to deploy 10,000 fully autonomous R2 robotaxis in the initial phase. The rollout is expected to start in San Francisco and Miami in 2028, with expansion to 25 cities by 2031.

As part of the agreement, Uber will invest up to $1.25 billion in Rivian through 2031, contingent upon the achievement of specific autonomous development milestones within set timelines. This investment supports the development of a large-scale, fully autonomous fleet of Rivian R2 robotaxis, which will be offered exclusively on the Uber platform. An initial $300 million investment has been committed by the ride-hailing giant following the agreement, pending regulatory approval.

If all milestones are met, the companies anticipate deploying thousands of unsupervised Rivian R2 robotaxis across 25 cities in the United States, Canada and Europe by the end of 2031. Additionally, the agreement includes an option to negotiate the purchase of up to 40,000 additional autonomous Rivian R2 vehicles starting in 2030.

The robotaxi market presents substantial growth opportunities. The global autonomous vehicle market, valued at $3.36 trillion in 2025, is expected to reach $4.44 trillion in the current year and $41.75 trillion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of 32.3% during 2026-2034, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Uber aims to establish a strong foothold in the robotaxi space through a partnership-focused approach. By working with third-party autonomous technology developers, the company sidesteps the heavy research and development costs required to build proprietary self-driving systems. The company has signed several strategic partnerships that demonstrate its commitment to incorporating advanced autonomous solutions into the platform. Recently, Uber entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon’s AMZN Zoox to deploy its purpose-built robotaxis on the former’s platform. The collaboration marks a notable step in expanding the availability of autonomous ride-hailing services through an established mobility network.

The Amazon unit and Uber indicated that the service is expected to launch in Las Vegas during the summer, with an expansion to Los Angeles planned by mid-2027. Under the agreement, robotaxis of Amazon’s independent subsidiary will be accessible through the Uber app, allowing riders to be matched with a Zoox autonomous vehicle for eligible trips. Zoox will simultaneously continue offering rides through its own application in both Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The Amazon unit’s robotaxis differ from many other autonomous vehicles currently in development because they are not modified versions of traditional passenger cars. Instead, the vehicles are purpose-built specifically for ride-hailing services and designed to enhance rider comfort and social interaction. The partnership also represents the first time Zoox has agreed to integrate its robotaxi service with a third-party mobility platform.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have declined more than 7% so far in 2026. Due to the downbeat performance, UBER’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet-Services industry over the same time frame.

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YTD Price Comparison

From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 2.59X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 and 2027 has declined in the past 60 days.

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UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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